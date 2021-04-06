A prelude of what's to come, celebrating Easter in person

So I went to bed about just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday. It doesn't happen often, and certainly hasn't on weekend nights during this pandemic.

I typically log off the laptop, turn off the TV and the lights around 12:30 or 1 a.m. Sunday mornings. That's largely because I've been able to sleep in more than an hour longer for the past year since my church's weekend worship service has been virtual. Until Sunday.

I was able to celebrate Easter - the most significant holiday for many Christians - in the sanctuary where I have attended more than 20 years.

My pastor had previously announced we would resume on-site services the first Sunday in May. He later decided to open the sanctuary - beyond the praise team and a few other essential people - to the congregation for Easter.

Going to church on Sundays is as natural as inhaling and exhaling. As I mentioned in a previous post, I grew up in church because my dad was in ministry. Yet COVID-19 has somewhat confined much of my Sunday morning praise and worship to Facebook live streams that begin at 9:30 a.m.

I'll admit, my decision to attend church Sunday wasn't immediately decisive. Before the pandemic, the church I attend offered three Sunday morning worship times. On Easter, there would be one - at the same the church has been streaming.

I wondered how many people would show up and I knew capacity would be limited to less than 200 due to COVID-19. Even people who don't regularly attend sometimes show up on Easter. Some people call them the CME crowd - those who attend church on Christmas, Mother's Day and Easter.

I didn't want to get dressed and drive across town only to find a line to get in or worse, not be able to get in if early birds had claimed all the pew seats. Yes, I frequently run late, so the risk was real.

I'm not a fan of "parking lot services" - sitting in the car and watching what's going on when I could still be home in my PJs doing that from a mobile app.

On Sunday, the doors opened at 9 a.m. After the 20-minute drive from home, my car was parked about 9:07 a.m. Before 9:15 rolled around, I had been greeted in the church lobby, where I grabbed my communion juice and wafer package and had my temperature checked, and was seated in the sanctuary.

Barring any major setbacks, it was a nice prelude to what's to regularly come in May.

