Local company again gets NASA contract

The next generation of weather satellites capable of tracking severe weather will be developed with help from L3Harris' local workforce, the company said Monday in a news release.

NASA has selected L3Harris for the first phase of designing a new imaging system for satellites used by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, commonly known as NOAA.

The new satellite system will replace one commonly known as the GOES-R, for Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-R. L3Harris also worked on that system.

Geostationary satellites move in an orbit precisely timed to Earth's so it appears that they don't move.

Known as the EGO-XO Geostationary and Extended Orbits system, the new program's satellites are scheduled for launch in the early 2030s.

Rob Mitrevski, vice president and general manager of Spectral Solutions-Space and Airborne Systems for L3Harris, said the contract would be worked on in by a core group of about two dozen people in Fort Wayne.

The group would get part-time assistance from a number of other employees with specialized skills, he said.

No additional hiring is expected, although the company hired about 30 people for other projects this year, Mitrevski said.

The contract is worth about $6 million, said Irene Lockwood, company spokeswoman.

Ultimately, the new satellite system is expected to bring improved images of the kind seen on TV weather broadcasts, Mitrevski said. The upgrades will provide more timely images that will precisely pinpoint hot spots in wildfires and predicted landfall of hurricanes, he said.

L3Harris has more than five decades of satellite development experience and is the industry leader in providing weather sensors flown by U.S. and international customers, Mitrevski added.

“We're on a really nice roll of wins – good missions and enduring missions,” Mitrevski said. “We're excited about this one and are proud to have won.”

