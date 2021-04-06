Measure to call in session passes

INDIANAPOLIS – Legislators would be able to call themselves into emergency session under a measure jointly approved Monday by the House and Senate – setting up a showdown with Gov. Eric Holcomb who has vowed to veto it.

House Bill 1123 passed the House 64-33 and the Senate 37-10.

“(This) is not an anti-governor bill. ... It's not a power grab,” said Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne – author of the legislation.

He said this is about giving the General Assembly a seat at the table during an extended emergency like the state has seen with COVID-19.

But Rep. Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, said the legislature is more deliberative and the executive of the state needs to be able to pivot and respond to information quickly during a crisis. He voted against the bill.

The measure would allow the Legislative Council to call lawmakers into session during an extended disaster emergency. Lawmakers were frustrated last year that they weren't part of the discussion and couldn't lift the emergency status because they weren't in session.

Legal experts testified the bill is unconstitutional because the Constitution gives the governor power to call a special session. But GOP legislative leadership said the Indiana Constitution is silent on whether it can as well.

Holcomb last week said, “I believe I'm left with no other alternative” than to veto it. “I cannot skirt my duty and do something that I believe is unconstitutional.”

Legislative leaders have already prepared for a possible veto – finishing the bill early so they have time to override a veto. It takes only a simple majority of votes to override – the same as it takes to pass the bill.

Holcomb has seven days to act on a bill once it reaches his desk.

Lehman said the legislature previously created a technical corrections session and no one challenged it.

“The emergency session has a very tight trigger,” he said. “I think we are on strong ground.”

In the Senate, all area lawmakers voted yes on the bill.

In the House, GiaQuinta and Rep. Curt Nisly, R-Goshen, voted no.

All of the other northeast Indiana lawmakers voted yes.

