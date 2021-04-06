Urban League to get part of $1 million Meijer gift

The Fort Wayne Urban League is one of almost 20 that will share in a $1 million investment Meijer announced Monday to support diversity and inclusion.

“Meijer cares about the communities it serves, and we recognize that it takes time, dedication and thoughtful actions to make a positive difference,” said a statement from Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes.

“We are dedicated to strengthening our (diversity and inclusion) efforts and applaud the National Urban League's commitment to provide economic empowerment, educational opportunities and the guarantee of civil rights,” he said.

Meijer, based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, operates 256 supercenters and grocery stores, including three in the Fort Wayne area. The retailer announced the funding after the close of typical business hours.

Other Urban Leagues on the list to receive money include ones in Indianapolis, northwest Indiana, Louisville, Milwaukee, Chicago and southwest Michigan.

The three Indiana Urban League chapters chosen to receive money were selected based on the focus areas of economic impact, health, workforce development and education, a news release said.

“We are on a journey at Meijer and believe this investment in these Urban Leagues will help bring a future of hope, equality and respect for our Black and African American communities,” said Tim Williams, a Meijer vice president.

lisagreen@jg.net