Abortion reversal bill OK'd by Senate

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Senate on Tuesday approved a bill that would inform women they might be able to reverse a medication-induced abortion – a claim that is not scientifically proven.

The vote was 36-14 with all area senators supporting the measure. House Bill 1577 now returns to the House for final approval.

The legislation has several key provisions:

• Requires a woman younger than 18 to provide notarized parental consent to get an abortion;

• Requires the informed consent brochure to include information on reversing a medication-induced abortion. Some anecdotal testimony showed not taking the second prescription pill in the two-step process could halt and possibly reverse the abortion;

• Requires a copy of the ultrasound picture of the fetus be given to the woman and placed in her chart.

Overweight trucks

A Senate panel voted 6-3 Tuesday to advance a proposal allowing more overweight trucks on Indiana's roads.

The committee first amended the legislation, which now goes to the full Senate.

Indiana law currently limits loads to 80,000 pounds without special permit. Trucks hauling steel, agriculture and paper products can weigh up to 120,000 pounds.

The bill expands the list of commodities allowed to go above 80,000 pounds.

Police opposed the bill for safety reasons, and the rail industry opposed it for competitive reasons.

“We are disappointed in the Senate Homeland and Transportation Committee's decision to approve 120,000 pound trucks on Indiana's roads – an increase of 20 tons over what is currently allowed,” the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks said in a statement.

“Studies show that these trucks have dramatically higher crash rates which will mean more deaths and injuries on our roads,” the statement continued. “We hope the full Senate will review the data and side with the safety of Hoosiers over the profits of a few companies.”

But several major employers said it will allow for a more efficient and cost-effective movement of freight – and could reduce the number of truck trips on the roads.

Monuments

Indiana State Police and local governments would have to prioritize the protection of monuments, statues and other memorials under a bill passed 68-25 by the Indiana House on Tuesday.

And those who fail to do so could lose discretionary state grants for various programs.

Senate Bill 187 now goes back to the Senate for final approval.

The legislation also increases the criminal penalty for damage or vandalism to these monuments during a riot.

The move comes after several monuments and memorials were damaged – or even torn down – during protests last year in Indiana and around the nation.

nkelly@jg.net