April devoted to distracted driving awareness

Indiana is participating in the national observance of Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

The April observance is dedicated to raising awareness about the dangers and consequences of distracted driving, a news release said.

“There's only one task we should be focused on when behind the wheel and that's safe driving – everything else can wait,” said Gov. Eric Holcomb, who issued a proclamation. “By making a commitment to always pay attention to the road, we all work together to save lives.”

Distracted driving is considered any activity that diverts attention and includes adjusting the stereo, grooming, and eating and drinking. Although all forms are considered dangerous, as they increase the risk of crashing, texting continues to be the most common distraction, the Monday release said.

On average, people who text and drive take their attention away from the road for five seconds. At 55 miles per hour, that's the equivalent of driving the full length of a football field blindfolded, officials said.

To help curb distracted driving, Indiana last year became the 22nd state in the nation to pass a hands-free device driving law, which prohibits motorists from holding a mobile device, except in emergencies, while their vehicles are moving. Anyone caught violating the law could face a Class C infraction with fines up to $500.

Since the law went into effect last July, more than 2,918 citations and 7,352 warnings have been issued statewide as of March 31, according to the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

“We're making progress, but we still have a long way to go,” said Devon McDonald, executive director of the criminal justice institute.