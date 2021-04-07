Attempted robbery suspect admits to encounter

A “pretty” woman and a convicted felon shared slightly different stories with Fort Wayne police about their late March encounter, which led to new charges filed this week.

But both said their meeting involved a gun and a demand for cash.

Sergei Marthaler, 26, the alleged armed robber, was walking down a road in a residential area on the city’s southwest side when he approached a young woman, brandished a handgun and demanded $2,000, according to court documents.

“I need you,” Marthaler, of the 6000 block of Moeller Road, said to the victim at 2:40 p.m. March 30, according to court documents.

Marthaler was charged Tuesday with armed robbery and being a felon carrying a handgun.

The victim said she was outside when Marthaler tried to pull and drag her into a detached garage after sticking a handgun into her right side and demanding $2,000.

She told him that if he let her go, she’d go get the money, court documents said.

Marthaler told police he was walking down the road when he saw the victim and approached her demanding $1,000 and a vehicle, later saying he didn’t need the vehicle. Marthaler admitted holding a handgun, court documents said, and had to “run around the house” to get the victim’s attention.

The first thing she said to Marthaler was “please don’t hurt me,” Marthaler said.

When police asked Marthaler why he tried to pull the victim into the garage, he replied “she’s pretty,” court documents said.

The victim was able to get away and call 911.

