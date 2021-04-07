Contaminant gets in Wells creek

INDIANAPOLIS – A leaky fertilizer storage tank has killed at least 1,000 fish along Six Mile Creek in Wells County, a preliminary state investigation has found.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management received a report of dead fish from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources on Saturday, but investigators didn't initially find a contamination source. When conservation officers returned late Sunday, a possible foreign substance was observed in the creek, the environmental agency said.

Early Monday, more dead fish were found.

Sarah Bonick, spokeswoman for IDEM, said Tuesday the spill occurred near Wells County roads S. 500 East and E. 550 South, south of Bluffton. The contamination was the result of a fertilizer leak from an above-ground storage tank on a nearby farm.

“State regulatory agencies are evaluating the farm's compliance with fertilizer storage and spill reporting regulations, as well as assessing natural resource damages,” Bonick said in a statement. “Primary emphasis at this time are the spill response efforts ... to eliminate potential impacts to down gradient receiving waters.”

James Brindle, spokesman for DNR, said the agency is still counting the dead fish but it is more than 1,000. A majority are smaller species of fish such as darters.

He said the kill spans several miles.

