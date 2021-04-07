Gas station beating leads to felony charges

The victim was standing at the checkout at the Shell Quick Stop on East State Boulevard with his girlfriend when someone came up from behind and tried to grab his handgun from his front pocket, according to court documents.

Jerrius M. Adams, 19, of the 1000 block of West Oakdale Drive, was charged this week with robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and battery by means of a deadly weapon, accused of beating the victim with his handgun.

During the incident, the victim's girlfriend walked away and twice tried to call 911. By the time she got back to the checkout counter, the victim lay prone and unconscious with a cut over his right eye. Adams and another man had pistol whipped and hit the victim, according to court documents.

The next thing the victim remembered was getting in the ambulance and his .40 caliber black Glock 23 handgun was gone, officials said.

Fort Wayne police retrieved Quick Stop security video, which showed the two men arriving at the store in a 2008 maroon Chevy Equinox. After they entered the store, the man with Adams made the initial grab for the victim's gun while Adams walked around the store, court documents said. The Journal Gazette doesn't name people charged only with misdemeanors.

Both the victim and Adams' accomplice fought over the gun. Then Adams pulled out his own gun and hit the victim in the head with the butt of his gun, court documents said. The accomplice took the victim to the ground, but it was Adams who kicked the victim in the head several times while he was on the ground, court documents said.

