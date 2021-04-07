Hindu readings set for Huntington meetings

The Huntington City Council will begin its meeting next week with Hindu mantras, the first time in the governing body's history, officials said Tuesday.

Mayor Richard Strick said Hindu statesman Rajan Zed is committed to interfaith dialogue and asked to be allowed to deliver the readings.

Zed will deliver the invocation from ancient Sanskrit scriptures remotely before Huntington City Common Council on Tuesday. Afterward, he will read the English interpretation of the prayers. Sanskrit is considered a sacred language in Hinduism and root language of Indo-European languages.

Strick, an ordained Christian minister who served St. Peter's First Community Church for 11 years, said his personal beliefs are irrelevant in this situation. The U.S. Constitution bans government officials from favoring one religion over others.

An invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance are both delivered before the council's business meeting begins, Strick said during a Tuesday evening phone interview. Officials alert residents to the practice so they can choose to join the meeting after the preliminaries if they prefer, he said.

Zed, the Universal Society of Hinduism's president, will recite from Rig-Veda, the oldest scripture of the world still in common use, and lines from Upanishads and Bhagavad-Gita (Song of the Lord), both ancient Hindu scriptures.

Reciting from the Bhagavad-Gita, he proposes to urge council members and others present to keep the welfare of others always in mind.

The readings, translated into English, will include: “Lead us from the unreal to the real, Lead us from darkness to light, and Lead us from death to immortality.”

Hinduism, the oldest and third-largest religion of the world, has about 1.2 billion followers. Moksh, or liberation, is the faith's ultimate goal. About 3 million Hindus live in the U.S.

Strick said some of those families live and work in Huntington County, and he hopes “they will feel well-represented in this.”

Previous religious leaders who have provided invocations before the Huntington City Council meetings have typically been Protestant or Catholic, Strick said. He was elected mayor 11/2 years ago and served on the council for four years before that. He doesn't remember a Jewish faith leader delivering the invocation during that period.

“For some members of the community, it might be a bit uncomfortable,” Strick said about the Hindu readings.

But embracing diversity signals growth, he agreed, and sometimes growth is uncomfortable.

sslater@jg.net