Aboite, Adams housing proposed

Two housing proposals and a plan for a commercial development will be on the agendas of upcoming meetings of the Fort Wayne and Allen County plan commissions.

Ashley Pointe is a 24-unit duplex development planned for the 900 to 1200 blocks of West Hamilton Road North in Aboite Township.

Violet's Garden No. 1 is a 100-lot single-family development in Adams Township and Fort Wayne. The site lies north and east of Decatur Road/U.S. 27 between Maples Road and South Anthony Boulevard.

Springmill Woods Development LLC, Fort Wayne, represented by Jamie Lancia, proposed Ashley Pointe. The developer seeks rezoning of 5.165 acres from single-family residential to two-family residential and approval of a primary plat.

Lancia was not available Wednesday to provide more information.

The land for Violet's Garden is divided by the Fort Wayne and Adams Township boundary, and plans will be heard by both the city and county plan commissions.

Josh Pranger, project manager and architect, said the land is zoned both single-family and multiple-family residential. But the developer is not seeking rezoning because single-family homes can be built in more intensively zoned areas, he said.

The price range for homes is still to be determined, Pranger said, but he added the properties would be moderately priced. Pranger said market surveys have shown demand for three-, four- “and even five-bedroom homes” in the area because of a continuing shortage of homes for sale.

The applicant, Pure Development LLC, Fort Wayne, plans to start construction in late spring, Pranger said.

A Woodburn company, L2D3 LLC, is seeking approval for Cedar Woods Office Park, a 15-lot office complex in the 1800 block of West Hathaway Road in Perry Township.

The company and its representative, Leroy Schmucker, would like the 13.3-acre property rezoned from agricultural to professional office and personal services.

The developer also seeks approval of a primary development plan that shows lots around a circular drive and a proposed pond. The office park will be served by Huntertown water and sewer.

The Allen County Plan Commission will have public hearings on the office park, Ashley Pointe and Violet's Garden No. 1 at 1:30 p.m. May 13. Violet's Garden also will have a public hearing before the Fort Wayne Plan Commission at 5:30 p.m. May 10.

All hearings take place in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

