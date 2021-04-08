Area COVID survivor thanks doctors, nurses

Duane and Diane Schwartz sat at a table in the Parkview Education Center, holding hands. Every time Diane talked about her husband's five months battling the novel coronavirus, her voice broke and her three adult children took over the narrative.

The two have been inseparable since they were teenagers, their daughter, Erin Bell, explained, and now, the 60-year-old COVID-19 survivor and his wife of 40 years are back together, taking it one step at a time.

Grateful he survived, the Schwartz family shared their appreciation for Parkview doctors, nurses and staff Thursday.

"You mean the world to me," Duane Schwartz, of Howe, told the medical team, including the four in attendance, from the 36-bed COVID ward, "and I don’t even know you that well."

During Schwartz’ two-month stay at Parkview Regional Medical Center, he spent more than six weeks on an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation machine, which provides prolonged cardiac and respiratory support. The amount of time he spent on that machine is four weeks longer than the average patient, according to Schwartz’ physician, Dr. Hariom Joshi.

First a patient at Parkview LaGrange in early September, he was transferred to Parkview Regional Medical Center Sept. 9, his lungs so white with COVID, doctors feared he wouldn’t make it.

"They couldn’t see my lungs," said Duane Schwartz, an assembly supervisor at Burr Oak Tool.

With COVID such a deadly, moment-to-moment disease, the family, particularly daughter, Amie Sanderson, relied on three nurses for daily updates, sometimes three times a day.

Day nurse Amy Payne shared her Christian music playlist she played for her patient and one of the songs got the family through the ordeal: "Into the Sea" by Tasha Layton.

"That song has taken on a whole new meaning," said Sanderson who compared the medical team to "life" in the Bible verse, Proverbs 18:21.

"Tongues can speak life or death," Sanderson said. "All four of you are examples of speaking life."

Elijah Schwartz said a turning point came during a Facetime video set up by the medical team because the family could not be in the hospital room with the patient. Elijah Schwartz said although he could still feel the pain the family went through, he thanked the team for speaking to them.

"To see your dad in that state, my best friend my entire life.....You told the truth and you did it with love and care and compassion," he told them. "Thank you so very much."

Night nurse Sheri Mulligan – who told the media she tended to the first Allen County patient who died of COVID – said there were worrying moments during Duane’s stay in her ward. Like when his heart rate dropped so low, she told the family "we’re in trouble."

"I don’t want my families blindsided," said Mulligan, a nurse for 26 years. The medical staff is now having discussions at Parkview about what they’ve seen and experienced during the pandemic, she added.

"There's a level of PTSD. You do take it home," Mulligan said. "We saw so much death. I had never walked through the unit and saw almost every patient prone. I remember going home and thinking 'what is going on?'"

jduffy@jg.net