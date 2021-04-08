Community leaders address lag in vaccinations

Pastor Robert Bell of Fort Wayne's True Love Baptist Church has a message for a somewhat larger flock: Don't worry about getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

"I've had both my shots since February, and I'm still here. So that's a good sign," the 67-year-old said Thursday afternoon.

Bell was one of a half-dozen community leaders from southside Fort Wayne who helped launch Vaccine Registration Week, an effort to break down barriers keeping residents from getting potentially lifesaving immunizations.

The week, which begins Saturday and ends April 17, has been planned by a coalition of more than 20 nonprofit organizations, churches, businesses and community volunteers.

They aim to address a lag in vaccinations among the city's minority populations – Blacks, Asians, Hispanics – and those who are underserved when it comes to health care, said Sharon Tubbs, director of HealthVisions Midwest, a convener of the coalition.

Each day during the week, volunteers will be stationed at south-side locations to distribute accurate information about vaccines, help people who want to be vaccinated get registered on the spot, and follow through on their appointments.

In some places, Spanish and Burmese translation services will be offered. Internet access and guidance will be available, and people who need free transportation will be connected to it. Some sites will offer food giveaways.

"Our goal is not to coerce people into taking a vaccine but to ensure they have adequate information and access to make the best choices for themselves and their families," Tubbs said.

