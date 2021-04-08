Huntington first stop for Habitat

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne will kick off its 2021 build season next week in Huntington.

A home will be built for Ashlee Cochrane and her son, a Wednesday news release said. Their home will be built on Drover Street, where Habitat has built several homes in previous years.

Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit working in communities in all 50 states in the U.S. and in about 70 countries. “Habitat's vision is of a world where everyone has a decent place to live,” the organization says on its website.

Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.

Andrew Gritzmaker, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne, commented on the local plans.

“We are excited to partner with the Huntington Community in an effort to bring the Cochrane family's dream of homeownership to fruition,” he said in a statement. “None of it would have been possible without their dedication and the support of this amazing community.”

Habitat staff will join the Cochranes, Huntington community leaders and local business leaders at a news conference at 9:30 a.m. April 14.

Habitat plans to build 12 new homes this build season, the news release said. Locations include Huntington, New Haven and three southeast Fort Wayne neighborhoods.