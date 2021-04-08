Panel, firm join in search for Regional Partnership CEO

The Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership has hired executive recruiting firm Waverly Partners to assist in the search for a new CEO, officials announced Wednesday.

The economic development organization representing 11 northeast Indiana counties also announced who will serve on the eight-member search committee. The group's first tasks will include finalizing the job description and timeline. Work will begin immediately, according to a news release.

Mark Millett, CEO of Steel Dynamics Inc., will chair the committee. Additional members are: Bill Bradley, LaGrange County Economic Development Corp.; Ellen Cutter, Greater Fort Wayne Inc.; Brian Emerick, Micropulse; David Findlay, Lake City Bank; Kristin Marcuccilli, STAR Financial Bank; New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael; and Edmond O'Neal, Northeast Indiana Works.

The Regional Partnership represents Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.

Millett, who is also the Regional Partnership's vice chairman, said the board chose the committee's membership carefully.

“The governing board knew it was critical to select a group with diverse perspectives, broad geographic representation and a mix of economic development, public and private-sector representation,” he said in a statement. “I am confident that the combination of Waverly Partners and this search committee provides the skills, expertise and perspectives to find the ideal candidate.”

Sherilyn Emberton, the Regional Partnership's chairwoman and president of Huntington University, said the organization has built a collaborative region focused on competing in the global economy.

“The organization is now recognized as a leader in the state and nation, and it's crucial to select the right leader to carry forward the mission and vision of the organization,” she said in a statement.

Waverly Partners is a nationally recognized recruiting firm with offices in Cincinnati; Cleveland; Kansas City, Kansas; and Charlottesville, Virginia.

“The firm has significant experience working with economic development organizations like the Regional Partnership, as well as Fortune 500 manufacturing and service corporations, nonprofits, privately held entrepreneurial growth companies and professional service firms,” the news release said.

To learn more about the position or share confidential nominations or suggestions, email Eric Peterson at neirp@waverly-partners.com.

