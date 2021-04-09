Fort Wayne/Allen County

VA help site to be set up in Berne

The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System said Thursday it will partner with Adams County Veteran Services this month to help eligible individuals obtain veteran ID cards and with other services.

A veteran ID card is a form of photo ID that can be used to get discounts at many restaurants, hotels, stores and other businesses.

The assistance session is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 24 at the American Legion Post 468, 524 Berne St., Berne.

Officials will also provide information about federal and state veteran benefits, such as help filing service-connected disability claims.

Local VA entrance work to begin

Starting Monday, the local VA Northern Indiana Health Care System campus will have construction starting for a new entrance from Randallia Drive.

This phase will take away veteran parking spaces in Lot A, but additional spaces have been made available on campus, the VA said in a Thursday news release.

COVID-19 screening will be moving inside the hospital, Lot A will close, all entrance and exit drives will be opening, and valet parking will move to Lot B.

– Journal Gazette