Ginsburg book author to give virtual lecture

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a lifelong advocate for women's rights – even when that meant fighting for men's rights.

As an attorney, the late Supreme Court associate justice argued in favor of a man who was denied a caregiver tax deduction. Ginsburg took the case in the early 1970s because the deduction, which was available only to women, was a form of gender discrimination.

Irin Carmon, co-author of “Notorious RBG, the Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” said that case and others she argued were Ginsburg's attempts to challenge social conventions that categorized women as second-class citizens.

“I think her strategy to represent men before the Supreme Court was about surprising the justices and making them think about things differently,” she said Thursday during a phone interview.

Carmon will share her perspectives and personal remembrances of Ginsburg at 7 p.m. Monday during a virtual lecture sponsored by the Social Action Committee of Congregation Achduth Vesholom, Fort Wayne's Jewish Temple.

The lecture is free and open to the public. The one-hour presentation will include time for questions and answers.

Carmon, a journalist, wrote the book with Shana Knizhnik, an attorney who created the Notorious RBG blog on Tumblr when she was a law student.

“We really saw eye-to-eye on what we wanted the book to be,” Carmon said, adding that it combines serious subject matter with the sometimes irreverent tone that characterized the blog.

The 2015 New York Times best-seller inspired an acclaimed documentary and a traveling museum exhibit now on display through Aug. 29 at The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Cleveland.

The authors also were inspired by the liberal justice's career and personal life.

“She had a crazy work ethic,” Carmon said, adding that Ginsburg lived with integrity and never cut corners.

She also plans to discuss how Ginsburg's Jewish background informed her sense of justice.

Ginsburg, who was born and raised in Brooklyn, also was passionate about theater, the opera and art.

“She talked about how important it was to have humor in a marriage,” Carmon said. “She lived a very rich life.”

Carmon, a New York magazine senior correspondent and on-air CNN contributor, previously worked for MSNBC. She reports and comments on gender, politics and the law.

The talk, Carmon said, will include how Ginsburg “spoke up at a time when people were so hungry to see a woman in power speak up for other women.”

sslater@jg.net