Health association urges governor to veto Senate Bill 5

The state association of local public health officials today urged Gov. Eric Holcomb to veto a bill they say will weaken their ability to respond to unhealthy local conditions.

Senate Bill 5, prompted by actions to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, will go to a conference committee on Monday to iron out changes in language between the House and Senate versions.

The bill would take many decisions out of the hands of local health departments and their appointed boards, and require they be approved by local legislative bodies – county commissioners and city councils.

The bill would also take appeals of health orders, such as closures of restaurants for unhealthy practices or conditions, out of the courts and into the hands of those elected bodies.

"If S.B. were to become law, Hoosiers should expect dangerous consequences on several fronts," the association said in a statement.

