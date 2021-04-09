Property tax bills to be mailed today

The bill is in the mail, and could show up as soon as Saturday.

Allen County Treasurer William Royce said Thursday that property tax bills will be mailed today and the due date for the first installment is May 10.

And unlike last year – amid the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic – there will be no extension, Thursday's news release said.

Last year, Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered an extension of the tax due date but there is no grace period this year. Spring payments received after May 10 are subject to a late fine.

Both the spring and fall remittance coupons are included in the bill; there will be no fall mailing.

“Taxpayers have a responsibility to get their bill,” the release said.

Property owners who do not receive a tax bill can request one by calling the Treasurer's office or print one from the treasurer's website. Unpaid bills and late payments will incur a penalty.

Online payment methods can be found at www.allencountytreasurer.us or taxpayers can pay by phone by calling 1-877-690-3729 and using jurisdiction code 7693, the news release said.

Otherwise, payment options and instructions can be found on the back of the tax bill.

“The Treasurer expects a high call volume,” the release said, “so taxpayers may experience long wait times on the phone. Your patience is appreciated.”