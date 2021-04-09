Senate budget stresses education

INDIANAPOLIS – The proposed Senate budget rolled out Thursday scales back spending on school-choice options and directs nearly $1 billion in federal aid to help the state and Hoosiers recover from the pandemic.

The two-year budget plan also includes $4.85 million in new funds for Purdue University to expand academic programs at Purdue Fort Wayne.

The $36 billion budget leaves about $2.1 billion in state reserves. It would have been more, but the plan also would spend about $1 billion in one-time state funding – largely to reduce pension and debt obligations as well as some state capital projects.

About half of the budget goes to spending on K-12 education, which gives $408 million in new money to the tuition support formula. That is about a 1.2% increase the first year and a 4.2% increase the second year. That includes increases in the special education grant and complexity grant, which helps poor children and those with disabilities.

“In addition to this significant infusion of dollars into K-12, we are able to reduce state government debt and make one-time investments that accelerate economic development while maintaining a balanced budget with strong reserves,” said Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Bremen.

The full Senate will vote the budget next week and then the House and chamber will have to finalize a compromise.

The House Republican budget provided less new money to K-12 and a large portion went to school-choice options including an expansion of the state's voucher program, creation of education scholarship accounts and more charter school funding.

Mishler reduced all of those items and pushed off the voucher and account changes to the second year.

House Speaker Todd Huston said the House will “negotiate very aggressively” to increase those programs.

The Senate budget also includes language moving the statutory end of the 2021 session – known as sine die – from April 29 to Nov. 15. This allows the legislature to recess instead of adjourn and come back in as it chooses.

One way in which that could be used is to bring lawmakers back to block any new COVID-19 restrictions Gov. Eric Holcomb would put in place.

But Huston said the language was added by joint agreement to help deal with redistricting this year.

Instead of Holcomb calling a special session for the legislature to draw new congressional and state legislative maps, the House and Senate can come in on their own, including having statewide hearings on any proposals.

Normally districts would be drawn before sine die April 29, but the U.S. Census Bureau has said the numbers won't be available until this summer or early fall.

“It would take, ... extraordinary, extraordinary, extraordinary, extraordinary circumstances for us to come back prior to redistricting,” Huston said.

The Senate budget also appropriates about $800 million of the $3 billion the state is expected to receive from the latest federal stimulus.

“I don't think we should spend it all because we still don't know what's ahead,” Mishler said. “The responsible thing is to hold on to some of that.”

Federal dollars will go to the following programs – $250 million to broadband expansion; $150 million for regional recovery; $100 million for water infrastructure; $50 million for health grants; $100 million for mental health.

The bill also implements a vaping tax but does not include a cigarette tax. For closed systems that are sold pre-packaged the tax will be 10 cents per milliliter at the wholesale level. For open systems – such as those mixed and sold at vaping shops – there will be a 10% retail tax.

“It's about parity,” said Mishler, noting traditional cigarettes are taxed but not vaping products. “And to tell these kids it's dangerous.”

Another section of the bill also keeps the Department of Child Services budget the same as the last spending plan but directed specific spending away from administration and to adoption subsidies and increases for home-care providers.

