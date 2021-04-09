Trek the Trails bike rides resume as record hit again

Health-conscious residents have outdone themselves, again, setting another record in March for trail use, the city of Fort Wayne announced Thursday.

Residents last month used the local trail system more than any March on record, with 78,679 counts logged.

Almost all of the trails in the nearly 125-mile trail system experienced an increase in use, a news release said. The second highest March trail count was in 2012, with 50,824 counts logged.

In March 2020, when events were canceled due to the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, 46,759 trail counts were logged.

The city also announced Trek the Trails family-friendly bike rides have returned for the season, offering residents even more opportunities to explore and enjoy the outdoors. Rides depart at 6:10 p.m. Participants are asked to wear helmets and bring water.

Upcoming Trek the Trails Rides:

• April 27, Engle Road Trailhead, 9 miles; meet at Towpath Trailhead at Engle Road and Statesmans Way, near 7001 Engle Road.

• May 4, Deer Ridge Elementary, 6 miles; meet at school parking lot, 1515 S. Scott Road.

• May 11, Pufferbelly Trail, 8 miles; meet at Cookie Cottage parking lot (behind the building), 620 W. Washington Center Road.

• May 18, SportONE Fieldhouse, 8 miles; meet at parking lot at 3946 Ice Way, near Fernhill Avenue.

• May 25, Johnny Appleseed Park, 8 miles; meet at trailhead near Coliseum Blvd., 1722 North H.W. Baals Drive.

Six infrared trail counters were added to the network beginning in 2021, so Fort Wayne now has 20 trail use counters.

The growth of the trail system is one of Mayor Tom Henry's top priorities in an effort to help Fort Wayne be the healthiest city possible and position the community for new jobs and talent attraction and retention, the news release said.