Health group opposes bill, calls for veto

The state association of local public health officials Friday urged Gov. Eric Holcomb to veto a bill they say will weaken their ability to respond to unhealthy local conditions.

At a news conference during the annual meeting of the Indiana Public Health Association, leaders said they opposed Senate Bill 5 as “a dangerous experiment” that could have far-reaching, negative impacts on Hoosiers' health.

Prompted by actions to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic that some legislators see as government overreach, the bill would take some decisions out of the hands of local health departments and their appointed boards.

The bill would require certain decisions be approved by local elected legislative bodies – typically county commissioners and city councils.

The bill would also allow local officials to issue emergency health orders less strict than state orders and require local emergency health orders stricter than state orders be approved by local legislative bodies.

Also, appeals of health orders, such as an order closing a restaurant because of unhealthy conditions, could go before commissioners and councils instead of being only a matter for courts, as is the case now.

And there would be more tools for removing local health officials from their positions.

“If S.B. 5 were to become law, Hoosiers should expect dangerous consequences on several fronts,” the association said in a statement.

Dr. Jeremy Adler, president of the Indiana Association of City and County Health Officials, said elected local officials generally are ill-prepared to deal with the scope and complexities of duties handled by health boards.

They include dealing with a hepatitis A outbreak in a restaurant, a Legionnaire's disease outbreak in a hotel or high levels of lead in a community's drinking water, he said.

Adler added the new appeals procedure would likely result in less timely resolutions – something that could lead to more disease and broader outbreaks.

“Senate Bill 5 would be bad news for all Hoosiers,” Adler said.

Dr. David Welsh, Ripley County health officer, said Senate Bill 5 would cause the need for “increased layers (of local bureaucracy) in addition to what is already out there.”

Important health decisions should not be left to those without public health expertise, he said. He acknowledged problems in the current system, but he said they could be lessened by better communication.

“Local public health officials take very seriously their role to protect the public health and make sure the economic impact is minimized and personal freedoms are maintained,” Welsh said.

Dr. Matthew Sutter, Allen County health commissioner, said in a statement he agreed with leaving decisions up to trained health officials, but did not indicate whether he supported or opposed Senate Bill 5.

“Collaboration and discussions should always be held with elected officials on issues with a community-wide impact,” the statement says. “But actual public health-related decisions are best made by experts in the field using deliberative, sound public health tools, especially during a public health emergency.”

Senate Bill 5 is headed for a conference committee next week to iron out differences in language between the legislative chambers.

Support has come from Republican House and Senate members. Democratic Rep. Phi GiaQuinta of Fort Wayne opposed the bill in the House.

Susan Jo Thomas, immediate past president of the public health association, urged residents to contact the governor about vetoing the bill if or when it reaches him.

“This is not the time we should be pitting (elected and health officials) against each other,” she said.

The state health department Friday reported 1,374 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths, bringing totals to 696,175 and confirmed deaths to 12,726, plus 405 deaths based on symptoms in patients without a positive test.

Another 98 Allen County residents tested positive, bringing the total to 38,571. But no new deaths were reported to add to the 666 already tallied.

