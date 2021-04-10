Bowling alley nears reopening

Bowling enthusiasts will have more lanes to play this summer when a 50-year-old facility reopens after significant upgrades.

Mark Johnston of M Johnston Investments LLC has contractors working to renovate the former Wayne Recreation and Cosmic Bowling center at 3810 Lake Ave., south of the intersection with Coliseum Boulevard. Austin “AJ” Brunner is the project's general managing partner.

The entire facility, constructed in 1970 as a Brunswick Bowling franchise, “will be getting a new life,” a news release said.

When it reopens, likely in July, the facility will be called MVP Lanes.

More than $1 million is being poured into the renovations, but officials preferred not to publicly disclose the specific investment.

Several years ago, Johnston, who also has a manufacturing background, rebuilt Little Turtle lanes/Hillcrest Lanes, which is now known as Thunderbowl.

Bowling “offers a complete social event with the benefit of approved social distance, and the rebirth of the sport,” the MVP Lanes release said. “Simply put, people want to get out and play.”

Brunner, a Fort Wayne native, has “an immense knowledge of the bowling business and also brings expertise in food and beverage with customer service being number one,” the release said.

Along with 32 lanes for bowling, MVP Lanes will welcome back many dart leagues.

The facility, with more than 28,000 square feet, last closed to bowling around 2016, Brunner said in a telephone interview. He bowled at Wayne Recreational himself.

The bowling lanes are still intact, along with the machines for them. But much of the rest of the facility has been gutted.

A new kitchen, bar, pro-shop and arcade will be part of the improvements, along with a parking lot upgrade.

MVP Lanes will employ about 20, including seven full-time, Brunner said.

Renovations began in February, though the ownership transfer occurred late March.

“We're super excited. We're so excited to take over,” Brunner said. “There was just a huge calling for this bowling alley to be reopened. There were more league bowlers than there were places for them to bowl basically.”

