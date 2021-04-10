Local Ivy Tech leader to retire

Jerrilee K. Mosier, chancellor of the Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw locations, will retire in September, the school announced Friday.

Mosier, 66, joined Ivy Tech Fort Wayne in 2010 as chancellor. She beat out 35 other applicants and two other final candidates. She had served in academic leadership roles at community colleges in Washington, Oklahoma, and Kansas.

“I think reaching out to the community and to industry is really important,” Mosier said in an April 2010 Journal Gazette interview. “We need to find out what their needs are. Ivy Tech does a great job, but like all colleges, we can do better.”

She began as chancellor in July that year, promising a focus on local workforce development.

Enrollment has held steady during Mosier's 11-year tenure, despite ebbs and flows, with 16,927 this year, according to figures provided Friday afternoon.

“We also measure our impact in the community and our success as a community college by the number of credentials we award each year,” Ivy Tech spokeswoman Jessica Neuenschwander said through email. “When Chancellor Mosier first joined the college, we had 1,052 graduates. For 2021, we're celebrating more than 2,400 credentials awarded to 1,870 Hoosiers in northeast Indiana.”

Mosier is credited with helping to make advanced, quality education accessible beyond Fort Wayne, including with the Warsaw site and shoring up community learning locations in Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley counties.

The wider focus was made easier through the support and partnership of area economic development officers, school district leaders, and community members, a news release said.

Partnerships with community organizations and area employers have included the Northeast Indiana Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education, Greater Fort Wayne Inc., Parkview Health, Junior Achievement, Region 8 Education Consortium, and the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership through the Olin and Desta Schwab Foundation.

“The equitable pursuit of higher education has been my life's work and the communities of northeast Indiana have made it a joy to serve in this role,” Mosier said in a statement.

“Community leaders, legislators, and our Ivy Tech faculty and staff have shown time and again that we can move mountains and make access to high-quality education a reality for everyone. It has been my honor to have worked alongside them in this most noble of endeavors. They have served as my daily inspiration, and I could not be more pleased with the accomplishments we have built together.”

The college will conduct a nationwide search for the next chancellor and details will be made public in the near future. Mosier's retirement date is Sept. 10.

Her retirement will come just over a year after Fort Wayne saw the retirement of at least two other high-profile, long-time education leaders: Wendy Robinson as superintendent of Fort Wayne Community Schools and Sister Elise M. Kriss as president of the University of Saint Francis.

And in January this year, Phil Downs announced he will retire Dec. 31 as superintendent of Southwest Allen County Schools.

lisagreen@jg.net