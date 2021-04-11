Butterflies star attraction

Sara Johnson is a butterfly magnet.

At least, that's how Ann Cozad describes her 16-year-old niece.

“Usually, they all flock around and land on her,” Cozad said. “But there aren't very many today.”

Saturday was the opening day for the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory's live butterfly exhibit, “Color in Motion.”

The attraction will be on display until June 27.

Box office employees were offering a discount on the usual admission fee because the butterfly population inside the 30-foot by 30-foot by 30-foot tent was probably less than 20.

The conservatory orders 100 to 200 chrysalises each week and puts them on display so visitors can watch butterflies hatch over a few days before being released inside the contained space dotted with flowering plants.

The exotic butterfly population increases as the exhibit continues. Amanda Amstutz, the conservatory's program supervisor, said adult butterflies live two weeks on average.

“It's really such a unique experience that you can't just get anywhere,” she said of mingling with species including the blue morpho, emerald peacock and scarlet Mormon.

Keeping the butterflies contained in the display tent is extremely important because none are native to North America.

Their natural habitats are in Africa, Southeast Asia and South America. Federal officials have classified them an invasive species that should not be released outdoors.

Johnson was more interested Saturday in experiencing a butterfly up close. She extended her finger near one perched on a plant and patiently waited for it to climb aboard.

Success!

After admiring the colorful creature for a minute or two, Johnson was happy to offer it to onlookers and wasn't discouraged when first attempts failed.

“Try it again,” she said. “It likes you.”

Tammy Corn, Pam Shoemaker and Cindy Pilkinton were among those who admired Johnson's winged companion.

The three sisters' outing was in honor of Pilkinton's 61st birthday.

“She wanted to come because she'd never been here before,” Corn said.

“It was on my bucket list,” Pilkinton said.

Their itinerary included a nostalgic walk downtown. The sisters grew up on Second Street.

“Downtown was our playground,” Corn said.

Alison Knappenberger took her grandchildren, 7-year-old Maggie and 5-year-old Tucker, to see the butterflies Saturday. It's a springtime ritual for the family.

“It's a very nice exhibit,” Knappenberger added.

Brittiney Bates visited with her daughter, Miah, who turns 14 today.

“It's peaceful,” Bates said of her first visit to the Botanical Conservatory. “It's something to do in Fort Wayne. We need more fun things.”

Miah, who had visited previously on a school trip, said she enjoys seeing the butterflies.

“I love to look at them and take pictures,” she said. “I like the different colors.”

Despite the exhibit's popularity, it wasn't the first thing on everyone's mind Saturday.

After three years together, John Hurd had a very important question for Cara Rex: Would she marry him?

Six-year-old Henry Hurd recorded the life-changing moment on his dad's cellphone.

The sparkly ring on her left hand shortly afterward was proof she'd said yes.

Rex admitted later that she suspected something was up.

“I had a feeling,” she said. “He was nervous.”

Hurd, who had brought Rex to the Botanical Conservatory on previous dates, said he chose the location because “it's just pretty.”

“The butterflies,” he said, “were a bonus.”

sslater@jg.net