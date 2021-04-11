Economic shortfalls identified

An 18-month Brookings Institution study has identified three well-known weaknesses in Indiana's economy.

The 136-page report was short on surprises but long on validation, according to an official with the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership, which commissioned the study.

The challenge now for economic development officials is to persuade owners of thousands of small- and medium-sized Hoosier businesses to buy into the report's recommendations, which include investing more heavily in technology, training workers and creating better jobs, the official said.

A Ball State University economist disagrees with that conclusion, however.

Michael Hicks, director of Ball State University's Center for Business and Economic Research, said Indiana's most urgent need is for state spending on higher education, which will increase the percentage of workers skilled to operate such technology.

“They're treating the symptoms,” he said, not what's causing Indiana's economy to lag behind other states.

'Data-driven look'

The Metropolitan Policy Program at Brookings prepared the report titled “State of renewal: Charting a new course for Indiana's economic growth and inclusion.”

Brookings is a Washington. D.C.-based nonprofit with a mission “to conduct in-depth research that leads to new ideas for solving problems facing society at the local, national and global level.”

Nathan Ringham, the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership's director of research and insights, said a previous study found manufacturing-dependent Indiana is the state most susceptible to the economic effects of increasing automation and artificial intelligence.

“We wanted to better understand that ... and get a data-driven look at what's happening with technology in the state of Indiana,” he said during a phone interview.

Although the central Indiana organization paid for the work, partly funded by a Lilly Endowment grant, the results are available free to the public online at indianagpsproject.com.

“It's a statewide study that has regional implications by design,” Ringham said. “It was very much a collaborative effort” that included feedback from northeast Indiana economic development officials.

Brookings found three main challenges to Indiana's economic resilience:

• Slow technology adoption has kept productivity and wages low.

• Many workers don't have the skills needed to qualify for higher-paying jobs.

• The state doesn't have enough “good jobs” that pay enough to support a family.

“Frankly, it validated a lot of things we had a sense of,” Ringham said. “Here is data and analysis from some of the nation's leading scholars that confirm what we know is going on.”

Ongoing struggle

Among the eye-opening statistics is that Indiana ranks third in the U.S. in advanced industry employment as a percentage of total employment. But that impressive showing hides a depressing reality.

Advanced industry comprises two categories: advanced manufacturing and advanced services, which would include website design. Looking at just advanced services employment, the state ranks 41st nationwide.

Also significant is that Indiana ranks 37th nationally in IT investment made per employee – across all industries.

Ringham wants business owners to pull out their checkbooks and upgrade their technology. Companies across the industry spectrum can benefit, he said, even though IT upgrades will vary greatly.

An automaker might install robots to weld parts on its assembly line, for example. A bakery could increase cupcake sales by upgrading its website to accept online orders. Both investments could increase productivity, he said.

Ringham said business owners know strategic investments pay off but are often too busy dealing with daily challenges to plan for the long term.

He hopes state officials and various foundations will provide incentives for entrepreneurs to invest in technology. Additionally, Ringham said, numerous regional economic development organizations are creating programs to push digital awareness and adoption.

“It's going to be something we struggle with over the years to come,” he said.

Chicken or egg?

Not everyone agrees with making IT investment the top priority in response to the Brookings report, which was released in February.

Ball State's Hicks offered another explanation for why Indiana's business owners lag in adopting cutting-edge technology.

“We don't have the people that warrant that investment,” he said, commenting on Indiana's relatively low percentage of adults with bachelor's degrees.

As a result, many business owners buy less-advanced technology that can be operated by lower-skilled, lower-wage workers. Those companies still make a profit because they keep expenses low, he said.

Hicks said Indiana needs about 10,000 more Hoosiers to enroll in college each year than the current level. And at least half of those need to graduate, he said.

He identified two major obstacles keeping high school graduates from moving on to college – costs that are too high and admissions policies that favor out-of-state applicants. Both are the result of significant cutbacks in state funding, he said.

To make up for the shortfall, Indiana, Purdue and other public universities have increased fees to the point where some students from middle- and lower-income families are shut out of the opportunity, Hicks said.

The state-supported universities, including Ball State, also have begun admitting a higher percentage of out-of-state applicants because those students pay higher tuition rates, Hicks said. That has led to more Hoosier students going out of state for their educations, a decision that increases the chances they'll pursue careers outside Indiana, adding to the state's brain drain, he said.

Hicks said the solution is for Gov. Eric Holcomb and state legislators to increase state financial support for higher education. Raising the necessary $1 billion to $1.5 billion could be accomplished, he said, by raising taxes, particularly on services.

“Right now, we don't tax services worth a darn,” he said.

Despite his contrary view on next steps, Hicks supports many of the researchers' findings.

“What Brookings has said in this (report) is things I have said with various levels of intensity over the past few years,” he said.

Ringham doesn't expect everyone to take the same lessons from the Brookings report.

“It's inevitable that there's disagreement about recommendations and where you go from here,” he said. “One of the clearest things to me is the need for digital adoption.”

sslater@jg.net