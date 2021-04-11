Goshen-Coliseum work to begin this week

The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to improve the intersection of Coliseum Boulevard and Goshen Road in Fort Wayne.

Work includes the addition of a left turn lane from eastbound Coliseum Boulevard to northbound Goshen Road, reducing the right turn from westbound Coliseum to northbound Goshen from two lanes to one, pedestrian facilities on the north side of Coliseum allowing people to cross Goshen Road, and many other improvements.

Construction is scheduled to begin on or after Wednesday and set to end later this fall.

During the project, traffic will be losing a lane in each direction during the various phases of the project. At certain times there will also be turning restrictions for motorists. INDOT asks drivers to be patient when traveling through the area as congestion is expected.

In the construction zone speeds will be reduced to 35 mph and a width limit of 14 feet.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free in and near all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.