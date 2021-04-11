Vaccines come with reassurance

Antowane Simmons was ready to listen, but he still had reservations about the novel coronavirus vaccine.

“Is there a chip in there?” he asked the three registrars at the Villages of Hanna pavilion Saturday. “I ain't down with no chip.”

When he was reassured that the liquid vaccine did not contain a chip, he then voiced another worry.

“I heard a woman died from a second dose,” Simmons said. With the Biden administration busy vaccinating 4 million people a day in the United States with few problems, why not protect yourself and your loved ones from the deadly virus?

That was some of the persuasive reasoning offered by volunteers at seven locations across the city's southeast side Saturday to sign up a traditionally underserved minority population.

Coordinating the effort, Sharon Tubbs, director of HealthVisionsMidwest of Fort Wayne, said opportunities to sign up for the vaccine will extend through Saturday. More than 100 people registered Saturday at several locations.

“Our goal is to give people in underserved populations that same opportunity to get the vaccine,” Tubbs said. To reach out to Spanish- and Burmese-speaking communities, translators were provided. The state is funding this effort, Tubbs added.

At the Villages of Hanna pavilion, Lynetta Bowen conferred with nurses Phyllis Bragg and Leonetti Bester, both members of the Chi Eta Phi nursing sorority's Zeta Eta chapter, where Bragg is president, and volunteer Kim Hosendove.

Bowen had taken up the vaccine offer. Her stepfather had died from the virus in November just before his 70th birthday, Bowen said.

“I don't want to get sick,” Bowen said. She rejected the argument about vaccine side effects. “We've got to protect each other,” Bowen added.

A lot of people were driving by and looking, Bragg said, but few wandered over to the pavilion to see what was going on, even though a newsletter went out to apartment residents April 1.

The women said they hoped more people would take advantage of the free vaccine offer when the sorority worked a booth at the Renaissance Pointe YMCA this week.

Bragg signed Simmons up for the Johnson & Johnson injection because it's administered in one dose. That appealed to Simmons, who was still worried about the second dose.

Larry Gist, president of the local NAACP, manned a booth at the Unity Barber Shop on East Pontiac Street. Gist handed out information to the steady stream of people coming through the door for haircuts and conversation.

Robert Eldridge will get his vaccine on April 20, but he admitted to having reservations.

“Probably like everyone else, (I wondered) what will the vaccine do? How could they come up with a vaccine that quickly when they haven't come up with one for AIDS, cancer or even the common flu?” Eldridge said.

But Eldridge is willing to take a shot. “I take care of my mom,” Eldridge said, and his mother is 72. “I'm around older people a lot.” He will get the vaccine “not only for everyone's safety, but my safety, too.”

Those who want to register can do so at healthvisionsfw@hvusa.org or call 260-745-1600.

Free transportation for Allen County residents is available through the Community Transportation Network at 260-420-3280. People can also sign up for Uber vouchers through the Uber app if they live in ZIP codes 46802, 46803, 46806 and 46816 through the Uber app. Go to t.uber.com/CTNVaccine Rides.

jduffy@jg.net