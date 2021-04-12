The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, April 12, 2021 1:00 am

    Road restrictions for April 12

    SOUTH ANTHONY BOULEVARD

    Northbound lane closed at Wayne Trace through Friday.

    VAN BUREN STREET

    Closed between Main and Wayne streets through Wednesday.

    UNION CHAPEL ROAD

    Closed between Hardisty and Old Union Chapel roads through Friday.

    SNYDER ROAD

    Closed between Hoffman and Maples roads through Tuesday.

    HURSHTOWN ROAD

    Closed between Roth and Cuba roads through Friday.

    GRABILL ROAD

    Closed between Main Street in Grabill and Sawmill Road through Friday.

