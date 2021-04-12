Monday, April 12, 2021 1:00 am
Road restrictions for April 12
SOUTH ANTHONY BOULEVARD
Northbound lane closed at Wayne Trace through Friday.
VAN BUREN STREET
Closed between Main and Wayne streets through Wednesday.
UNION CHAPEL ROAD
Closed between Hardisty and Old Union Chapel roads through Friday.
SNYDER ROAD
Closed between Hoffman and Maples roads through Tuesday.
HURSHTOWN ROAD
Closed between Roth and Cuba roads through Friday.
GRABILL ROAD
Closed between Main Street in Grabill and Sawmill Road through Friday.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story