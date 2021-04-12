Road restrictions for April 12

SOUTH ANTHONY BOULEVARD

Northbound lane closed at Wayne Trace through Friday.

VAN BUREN STREET

Closed between Main and Wayne streets through Wednesday.

UNION CHAPEL ROAD

Closed between Hardisty and Old Union Chapel roads through Friday.

SNYDER ROAD

Closed between Hoffman and Maples roads through Tuesday.

HURSHTOWN ROAD

Closed between Roth and Cuba roads through Friday.

GRABILL ROAD

Closed between Main Street in Grabill and Sawmill Road through Friday.