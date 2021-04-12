The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, April 12, 2021 1:00 am

    COVID cases pick up in Allen

    77 per day for April; 53 for early March

    ASHLEY SLOBODA | The Journal Gazette

    Allen County's COVID-19 case tally is picking up speed.

    Local health officials this month have announced 844 new diagnoses, including 101 on Sunday. That's an average of about 77 per day.

    In comparison, there were 578 new cases in the first 11 days of March – a daily average of about 53. March saw 2,001 new cases, which was the lowest monthly total since September's 1,448. New cases peaked in November – 10,070.

    Overall, the coronavirus has infected 38,741 residents, according to the Allen County Department of Health. The local death toll remained at 666 Sunday.

    The health department has reported only three new fatalities this month.

    State health officials announced 10 deaths Sunday, bringing the total to 12,743.

    The Indiana State Department of Health also reported 1,198 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed, bringing the statewide total to 698,692. About 3.3 million people have taken 9.2 million COVID-19 tests since February 2020, the state health department said.

    About 1.4 million people are fully vaccinated statewide, including 70,907 in Allen County.

    People as young as 16 may receive a vaccine at https://ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

    asloboda@jg.net

    At a glance

    Fully vaccinated residents

    Adams: 6,369

    Allen: 70,907

    DeKalb: 7,580

    Huntington: 8,302

    Kosciusko: 12,543

    LaGrange: 4,358

    Noble: 7,771

    Steuben: 8,928

    Wabash: 6,220

    Wells: 5,155

    Whitley: 6,756

    Source: Indiana Department of Health

    Locally

    Vaccinations are set this week at McMillen Park Community Center. The site will offer the first dose of the Moderna vaccine from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, said Sharon Tubbs of HealthVisions Midwest of Fort Wayne. The second dose will be administered May 11 through 13. Spanish and Burmese interpreters will be on-site, Tubbs said. This site is in conjunction with Vaccine Registration Week in southeast Fort Wayne. Go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 for an appointment.

