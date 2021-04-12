COVID cases pick up in Allen

Allen County's COVID-19 case tally is picking up speed.

Local health officials this month have announced 844 new diagnoses, including 101 on Sunday. That's an average of about 77 per day.

In comparison, there were 578 new cases in the first 11 days of March – a daily average of about 53. March saw 2,001 new cases, which was the lowest monthly total since September's 1,448. New cases peaked in November – 10,070.

Overall, the coronavirus has infected 38,741 residents, according to the Allen County Department of Health. The local death toll remained at 666 Sunday.

The health department has reported only three new fatalities this month.

State health officials announced 10 deaths Sunday, bringing the total to 12,743.

The Indiana State Department of Health also reported 1,198 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed, bringing the statewide total to 698,692. About 3.3 million people have taken 9.2 million COVID-19 tests since February 2020, the state health department said.

About 1.4 million people are fully vaccinated statewide, including 70,907 in Allen County.

People as young as 16 may receive a vaccine at https://ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

