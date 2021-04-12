Vaccine status amendment withdrawn

INDIANAPOLIS – Private businesses and governments could not ask the public about their vaccine status or block entry based on that status under an amendment heard Monday in the Indiana House.

Rep. Brad Barrett, R-Richmond – a retired general surgeon – offered the change to Senate Bill 325, and focused on the COVID-19 vaccine being approved under an emergency use authorization.

"The science is still pending," he said, noting there isn’t even six months’ worth of data.

Barrett pointed to inconsistencies, saying someone vaccinated might have the same immunity as someone who was infected but cleared the virus.

Rep. Ed Delaney, D-Indianapolis, said 100 million people are inoculated worldwide.

"Is it your position that there is so much scientific doubt that people around the world are conducting some big experiment?" he asked.

Barrett said no. In fact, he is fully vaccinated and made arrangements for his mother to be vaccinated.

But he doesn’t think businesses should be able to block entry, for instance, to sporting events depending on vaccine status.

The amendment also would apply to state and local governments.

Rep. Robin Shackleford, D-Indianapolis, said the travel industry is using this information daily. She supported a check on government but thinks private businesses should be able to control who comes on their property and protect their employees and customers.

After debate, Democrats objected to the amendment as non-germane. That means it doesn’t relate directly enough to the base bill, which was about hospitals.

After a lengthy recess to listen to attorneys, GOP House Speaker Todd Huston ruled against his own member. The amendment was withdrawn without a vote.

