Area pharmacy adjusts after state, federal guidance

The Pillbox Pharmacy gave 10 northeast Indiana residents Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning, but easily shifted gear when state health officials recommended shelving it.

The guidance from the Indiana Department of Health for vaccine providers in the state mirrored the suggested pause that came from the federal level. The moves came after concerns about rare, but serious blood clotting as the country continues it battle against the novel coronavirus.

"It’s made our day a little more interesting than we expected, that’s for sure," Bill Winn, a pharmacist with The Pillbox, said early Tuesday afternoon.

At least six women experienced clotting a week or more after getting the J&J one-shot, which has been coveted by some after being billed as an effective alternative to the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines that require two doses.

J&J's vaccine has been given to about 7 million in the U.S.

The Pillbox has pharmacies in Albion and Warsaw and about three weeks ago began receiving about 200 doses weekly of the J&J vaccine. That matched the 200 weekly Moderna doses The Pillbox had been getting since early February.

Winn said he hopes that after further study on any potential correlation between the J&J shot and the blood clotting cases that concerns will be alleviated if it's found the vaccine is still generally considered safe.

He noted similar concerns surfaced in Europe with AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, currently not cleared for use in the U.S. That company's vaccine was put back on the market after added precautions were established.

J&J acknowledged the reports of blood clotting but said no link to its vaccine had been established. It did, however, announce it would delay rolling out the vaccine in Europe.

The Pillbox was able to accommodate many people who had vaccine appointments scheduled Tuesday because only 70 of the 100 Moderna doses allocated for today were expected to be used, based on advance scheduling.

Winn wants to push ahead – barring safety concerns. He sees the vaccinations as the light at the end of the tunnel.

"We're trying to get as many vaccines in people's arms as we can," Winn said. "At this point in time, we just need to pray that we get the J&J back pretty soon...Right now, the only choices are Pfizer and Moderna."

lisagreen@jg.net