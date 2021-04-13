Council OKs rezoning for St. Joe Center multifamily homes

Neighbors fighting the proposed Cottages at St. Joe Center Road were handed a defeat Tuesday when Fort Wayne City Council voted to rezone the land to allow multifamily homes.

But the neighbors also won concessions from developers of the project in the 6600 block of St. Joe Road after last month's public hearing before the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.

The project as presented to council had 10 instead of 12 housing units, a written commitment limiting uses and promises to meet or exceed setback and landscaping standards.

Envision US LLC, Fort Wayne, proposed two-story duplexes with three bedrooms and a one-car garage as the bulk of the units. The housing would be built on a narrow strip of land bordering Fort Wayne Community Schools' St. Joe Elementary School.

Council President Paul Ensley, R-1st, pointed out the approximately 1.5-acre tract was partly taken up by a pond, a playground and parking. He agreed with neighbors the lot was too small for the proposed density.

But only he and Jason Arp, R-4th, voted against the rezoning, which was approved 7-2.

About 40 neighbors, who had sent about 30 letters and emails of opposition or concern to the plan commission and also contacted council members, met with some council members Monday night to press their case.

Michelle Chambers, D-at-large, said she was one, but after seeing the area decided she was not inclined to oppose the rezoning because of the need for housing for young families.

Tom Didier, R-3rd, who voted against a slightly less-dense proposal for the tract in 2013, said he felt the young developers, who are local, were trying to do what they could to cooperate with neighbors, including concerns raised by school officials.

Geoff Paddock, D-5th, agreed, saying the decision was "tough," but he wanted to support the developers, who would be welcomed if they chose to work in his district.

Principals of Envision US are Charles Cammack and Joe Berghoff.

The vote came after Fort Wayne attorney Tom Niezer representing the developers pointed out the project would be better than the next alternative proposals.

They would likely be for some degree of commercial zoning, as already exists nearby, he said.

Niezer promised a "quality development" with market-rate rentals at around 1,000 square feet and $1,500 a month.

"It could be the best deal we see there if we want residential," he said.

rsalter@jg.net