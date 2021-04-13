Gas prices up $1.21 from early stages of pandemic

Gas prices in Fort Wayne are nearly double what they were this time last year, about a month into the coronavirus pandemic.

Demand dropped significantly as people were complying with the stay-at-home order that pushed many into remote work and halted travel plans, particularly for leisure.

Nationally on Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular gas was $2.86 compared to just $1.86 a year ago, the auto club AAA said. Premium gas was listed at $3.47, up from $2.51 a year ago.

The average regular per-gallon price Monday in Fort Wayne was $2.70 compared to $1.42 a year ago. A month ago, it was $2.62.

Indiana was among states with the largest year changes, up $1.21, AAA said.

“Refinery utilization is at its highest measurement this year: 84%,” a news release said. Refinery and production increases amid a small decrease in demand and cheaper crude oil prices resulted in the national gas price average dropping a penny to the $2.86 for the week.

“AAA expects April demand to remain below levels from 2019, but see healthy increases from a year ago, when many Americans were quarantining,” the release said.

A quick check just before 2:30 p.m. Monday showed lower prices than what AAA noted two hours earlier.

The Speedway and a Lassus Handy Dandy station at the Coldwater and Wallen roads intersection showed regular prices at $2.69 on the Gas Buddy mobile app.

A Marathon station at Fernhill Avenue and Lima Road, west of Glenbrook Square, showed the price at $2.79 while a BP station at Calhoun Street and Rudisill Boulevard in south Fort Wayne showed the price at $2.66.

A Meijer and a Speedway at Illinois Road and Getz Road, in the southwest part of the city, had prices listed at $2.60.

