State Senate approves 2-year budget

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Senate approved a two-year state budget by a 39-10 vote Tuesday after two hours of sometimes intense debate – mostly over education funding.

A final compromise version with the House will come next week. All area senators supported the legislation.

The most strident speech against the budget came from longtime Republican Evansville Sen. Vaneta Becker. She called out the lack of effort on increasing teacher pay and the growing cost of K-12 school choice programs.

Becker said the state is losing teachers right and left because salaries are lagging the nation but "I know most people in here don't care about that."

She also noted that an expansion of the state voucher program now makes people making up to $95,000 a year for a family of four eligible for a state-paid private school education. She compared that to the income limits on other state assistance programs, including $56,000 for a pregnant woman in a family of four.

"$95,000 is nowhere near low-income," Becker said.

The voucher program started as a small $15 million investment and now has spent more than $1 billion over a decade, she said.

Ironically, Becker voted for the bill, she said, because anything coming from the House will be worse.

Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Bremen – who crafted the two-year spending plan – said he tried to find middle ground on issues like school choice. In fact, he slashed spending compared to the House version.

"There is only so much money to go around," he said.

The $36 billion budget leaves about $2.1 billion in state reserves.

About half of the budget goes to spending on K-12 education, which gives $408 million in new money to the tuition support formula. That is an average 1.2% increase for local schools the first year and a 4.2% increase the second year. That includes hikes in the special education and complexity grants, which helps poor children and those with disabilities.

Chris Himsel, superintendent for Northwest Allen County Schools, said from a big-picture-standpoint the Senate budget is positive because it provides more equitable funding increases across the board for everyone – from vouchers to charter schools and traditional public schools.

"The other part that I like about the Senate version is a recognition that our special education funding had been stagnant for several years," he said. "We just kept falling behind. That increase is felt and is significant. It’s a step in the right direction."

