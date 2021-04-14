27 neighborhood associations receive city grants

Twenty-seven neighborhood associations will receive grants totaling more than $117,000 to improve their community, it was announced Tuesday.

The City of Fort Wayne's Community Development Division announced the grant awards.

Any registered city neighborhood association or one of the city's four Area Partnerships could apply to receive up to $5,000 for the Neighborhood Improvement Grant.

The program is designed to support neighborhood projects that beautify public spaces, such as community gardens, improvements to community centers, benches, public art or signage. Projects such as routine maintenance, social events or operating expenses are not covered by the grant.

“Maintaining and developing strong neighborhoods is essential,” said Nancy Townsend, director of community development said in a statement. “This program recognizes the value of giving the power to residents by allowing them to identify opportunities for improvements that align with the community’s values and desires. Community Development will continue to put the funding it receives into neighborhoods throughout the city.”

Proposals were evaluated and scored based on grant criteria and available funding. The following neighborhood associations received funding for its planned projects: