Bill containing abortion regulations awaiting governor's signature

INDIANAPOLIS – Disputed new abortion regulations are on their way to Gov. Eric Holcomb after the House on Wednesday gave final approval to a bill.

House Bill 1577 passed 63-25 after a short debate.

The legislation has two key provisions – the first would require minors getting abortions to have their parental notification form notarized. And another would give information to women seeking abortions that a medication-induced abortion can possibly be reversed.

Rep. Sue Errington, D-Muncie, said the abortion reversal language to be put into an informed consent brochure is unproven and unethical.

A medication-induced abortion is achieved through two different prescription medications taken one day apart.

Errington said the only scientific study had to be halted because multiple women wound up in the hospital.

She also opposed the notary language – pointing out a young girl and her parent will have to show private health care information to a complete stranger, possibly a teller at a bank or a clerk at a county courthouse.

"I think everyone in this room would like for there to be fewer abortions. But there are better ways to get there," Errington said. "We need to work together on medically accurate sex education and better access to contraception. If a woman doesn’t get pregnant, she won’t have an abortion."

Rep. Joanna King, R-Middlebury, spoke in support of the bill, noting a "young, courageous woman" who halted her abortion procedure and testified at a public hearing with her one-month-old son in her arms.

But doctors testified against the bill – saying anecdotal evidence isn’t the same as scientific.

Rep. John Jacob, R-Indianapolis, told his colleagues their votes would be judged by God.

"We should not be regulating abortion. We should be abolishing it," he said. "Abortion is always murder."

The only area legislator to oppose was Rep. Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne.

