Local pharmacies halt J&J vaccines

The Pill Box Pharmacy gave 10 northeast Indiana residents Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning, but easily shifted gear when state health officials recommended shelving it.

The guidance from the Indiana State Department of Health for vaccine providers in the state mirrored the suggested pause that came from the federal level. The moves came after concerns about rare, but serious blood clotting as the country continues it battle against the novel coronavirus.

“It's made our day a little more interesting than we expected, that's for sure,” Bill Winn, a pharmacist with The Pill Box, said early Tuesday afternoon.

At least six women experienced clotting a week or more after getting the J&J one-shot, which has been coveted by some after being billed as an effective alternative to the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines that require two doses.

J&J's vaccine has been given to about 7 million people in the U.S.

The Pill Box has pharmacies in Albion and Warsaw and about three weeks ago began receiving about 200 doses weekly of the J&J vaccine. That matched the 200 weekly Moderna doses The Pill Box had been getting since early February.

Winn said he hopes that after further study on any potential correlation between the J&J shot and the blood clotting cases that concerns will be alleviated if it's found the vaccine is still generally considered safe.

He noted similar concerns surfaced in Europe with AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, currently not cleared for use in the U.S. That company's vaccine was put back on the market after added precautions were established.

J&J acknowledged the reports of blood clotting but said no link had been established. It did, however, announce it would delay rolling out the vaccine in Europe.

The Pill Box was able to accommodate many people who had vaccine appointments scheduled Tuesday because only 70 of the 100 Moderna doses allocated for today were expected to be used, based on advance scheduling. Winn wants to push ahead – barring safety concerns. He sees the vaccinations as the light at the end of the tunnel.

“We're trying to get as many vaccines in people's arms as we can,” Winn said. “At this point in time, we just need to pray that we get the J&J back pretty soon. ... Right now, the only choices are Pfizer and Moderna.”

But those are good choices, he said.

“If you were planning on getting the J&J, I wouldn't sit back and wait,” Winn said about getting Moderna or Pfizer. “I think you get better than 50% immunity with the first dose and then when you get the 2nd dose it takes up to about 95% efficacy.”

Employees at two other area pharmacies referred calls to corporate locations, which did not respond to requests for information about the impact of the J&J pause.

Kaup Pharmacy in Berne also redirected an inquiry to its corporate location. But Dawn Goodwin, a pharmacist and clinical services manager for Kaup, said they stopped getting J&J vaccines a couple of weeks ago due to manufacturing issues.

“J&J was all we had, and that was what people were asking for when they called us. They wanted the one dose. They wanted to come in and get it done,” said Goodwin, who is based in Fort Recovery, Ohio.

A few people called Kaup on Tuesday, hoping to get the J&J shot, likely because they hadn't caught up with the latest news, she said.

The Berne location is one of Kaup's three sites and one of two that had been approved to administer the J&J vaccine.

