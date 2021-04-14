State pauses 1-dose J&J vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS – State health officials shifted gears Tuesday – temporarily pausing the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccination after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a rare adverse effect.

While a federal advisory committee reviews the six cases of U.S. patients who developed a severe blood clot disorder the Indiana State Department of Health is encouraging vaccination sites statewide to use existing doses of Pfizer or Moderna if available to fulfill scheduled Johnson & Johnson appointments.

The state also has supplied the two-dose Moderna vaccine for a mass vaccination clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The clinic will continue through Sunday.

Those with Johnson & Johnson appointments elsewhere today and Thursday should call 211 to cancel their appointment and reschedule at either a Pfizer or Moderna vaccination site, a news release said.

No Allen County locations were offering Johnson & Johnson shots, according to the state's vaccine registration site. Seven sites in Kosciusko, Noble, LaGrange and Adams counties were listed as having Johnson & Johnson before the announcement.

Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the Indiana State Department of Health, stressed Tuesday at a hastily called news conference that there have been only six cases out of more than 6.7 million doses given.

All six patients were women; one has died.

As of Tuesday, Indiana has fully vaccinated 1.4 million Hoosiers and many more have had initial doses. But a small number are the Johnson & Johnson vaccine – only 128,783 out of 3.45 million total doses.

Weaver said those who have received the J&J shot should “rest assured this seems to be extremely rare.”

Some flu-like symptoms within the first few days of a vaccination are a normal part of the body's immune response. These symptoms include pain, redness and swelling in the arm where you got the vaccine, as well as tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea.

But anyone who develops a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, shortness of breath or leg swelling within three weeks after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should contact a health care provider and inform the provider of the symptoms and recent COVID-19 vaccination.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices today to further review these cases and assess their potential significance.

It is unknown how long a pause will last.

Weaver said it is still very important for Hoosiers to get vaccinated as the spread of the virus is increasing and mutated strains are showing up more.

The state reported 970 new cases Tuesday and 16 new deaths. Allen County had 92 new cases and no new deaths.

She said the reporting of the adverse reactions shows the process of vaccine safety is working.

The FDA and CDC issued their guidance after a type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets.

According to the FDA, one reason for the pause is to inform health care providers so they can recognize and treat patients and report the conditions appropriately.

