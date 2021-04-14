Three Rivers won't feature parade

The Three Rivers Festival Parade has been canceled for the second straight year because of the coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday.

The entire festival was on hiatus last year. This year's festival is set for July 9-17.

John Nichter, president of the festival board, said officials are focusing on the rest of the festival. Other events will be spread out for social distancing, but the parade is a bigger challenge with more than 50,000 people attending annually, a statement from the festival said.

“While we are disappointed that we cannot hold the parade this summer, we are thankful that increasing vaccination rates are leading to the return of events around Fort Wayne, including the Three Rivers Festival,” the festival's statement said.

Mayor Tom Henry said he supported canceling the parade.

Henry, the Allen County Department of Health and festival officials recently met to discuss the challenges of conducting a parade with COVID-19 still prevalent.

“We recognize that this is disappointing news for our community, but we have to ensure that our community is as safe as possible,” Henry said in a statement. “There wasn't going to be a way to have a parade that would allow for proper social distancing. The safety and well-being of the public is the top priority. I'm appreciative that the Three Rivers Festival Board of Directors does plan to move forward with this year's Three Rivers Festival event with safety protocols and procedures at the forefront.”

The city is working with all local festivals and event organizers to help ensure they can have safe gatherings, the mayor said.

The Three Rivers Festival is looking for an executive director after Jack Hammer resigned in March.

Nichter said festival officials are reevaluating the job, determining what descriptions need to be added and those that no longer apply.

