Area neighborhoods given grants

Twenty-seven neighborhood associations will receive grants totaling more than $117,000 to improve their communities, officials announced Wednesday.

The city of Fort Wayne's Community Development Division announced the grant awards.

Any registered city neighborhood association or one of the city's four Area Partnerships could apply to receive up to $5,000 for the Neighborhood Improvement Grant.

The program is designed to support neighborhood projects that beautify public spaces, such as community gardens, improvements to community centers, benches, public art or signage. Projects such as routine maintenance, social events or operating expenses are not covered.

“Maintaining and developing strong neighborhoods is essential,” said Nancy Townsend, director of community development said in a statement. “This program recognizes the value of giving the power to residents by allowing them to identify opportunities for improvements that align with the community's values and desires.”

Proposals were scored based on grant criteria and available funding. The following neighborhood associations received funding:

• Bloomingdale Neighborhood – Blooming Again! sign, landscaping, logo/marketing strategy; $5,000

• Branning Hills – entrance sign; $5,000

• Caribe Colony – playground renovation; $3,277.22

• Countryside Estates – new entrance signs; $5,000

• Covington Chase – native plant education and display garden; $2,833.81

• Creighton Home – neighborhood signs; $5,000

• Fairfield Neighborhood – “Beautiful Streets” flower beds in neighborhood's esplanade; $5,000

• Fall Creek – street sign poles; $570

• Hamlets West – overlook project; $4,800

• Harrison Hill – Harrison Hill Triangle Park improvements; $5,000

• La Cabreah – entrance sign; $5,000

• Lafayette Place – Gateways project, improvements to three entryways; $4,996.77

• Lincoln Village – picnic tables in common areas; $5,000

• Manor Park – park improvement, new benches, picnic tables and bike rack; $4,020.25

• Mayerling Estates – entrance improvements, lighting and landscaping; $4,020.95

• New Glenwood – entrance sign repair; $2,500

• Northwest Area Partnership/Weststate Court – mailbox beautification; $5,000

• Oxford Neighborhood – new signage for community center; $4,640

• Pettit-Rudisill – home beautification program; $3,219

• Pine Valley – Traders Park Nature Trail, trees, bike rack and park bench; $5,000

• Seven Oaks – street signs; $5,000

• Summer Wind Community – entrance beautification; $5,000

• West Chester Glen – safer crossing, traffic calming sign; $3,450

• West Rudisill Neighborhood – Fairfield Pocket Park; $5,000

• Wildwood Park – Wildwood Park bench project; $3,878.00

• Williams Woodland Park – tree canopy restoration; $4,900

• Woodhurst – neighborhood sign project; $5,000