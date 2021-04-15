Fort Wayne/Allen County

Work to begin on MLK bridge

Motorists driving downtown should expect lane closures and restrictions beginning Monday on the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge along U.S. 27/Clinton Street.

Crews will be completing a bridge overlay on the bridge, the Indiana Department of Transportation said Wednesday, with the work expected to last into early May.

Traffic will be down to one lane with lane shifts between Jacobs Avenue and Superior street.

April proclaimed for Donate Life

New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael has proclaimed April as National Donate Life Month in New Haven. The effort is to encourage residents to sign up to become organ donors.

Rocks painted with messages supporting organ donation and information on how to register to become a donor will be placed around the city of New Haven, in addition to other events. On Friday, the city is urging residents to wear blue and green as part of National Donate Life Blue and Green Day.

For more information on Donate Life Indiana, or to register as an organ donor, go to www.DonateLifeIndiana.org.

Activities planned at city's parks

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation is planning for a full schedule of spring and summer activities and events in the city's parks and facilities.

It was announced Wednesday that camps are now open for registration and other summer activities will be open for registration when the summer Fun Times brochure is published in early May.

The city's pools and day camps will open with appropriate safety precautions in place for COVID-19, as well as other programs and events.

For more information about 2021 programs and activities, go to FortWayneParks.org.

In addition, the city will invest $3 million for projects in the Parks & Recreation Department.

Projects scheduled to begin or already underway include ADA improvements at several parks, including Foster, Kreager, Lafayette, Lakeside, Bob Arnold Northside and Weisser; Roosevelt Boardwalk repair; Shoaff Park golf storage building; resurfacing roads, parking lots, tennis and basketball courts; lighting improvements at Lakeside, Lions, Swinney and Jennings Center; glass replacement at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory; playground replacement at Weisser Park; roof replacements at the Community Center and Cooper Center; interior and exterior improvements at Kettler pavilion; and Mechanic Street bridge engineering design at Swinney Park.

Area

LaGrange to host mass vaccine clinic

The LaGrange County Health Department will have a mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to noon April 24 at the old Lima-Brighton Elementary School, 201 Market St., Howe.

The Moderna vaccine that will be administered and will require a second dose with a second clinic scheduled for May 22. Those ages 18 or older are eligible. Register online at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

– The Journal Gazette