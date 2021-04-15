Indiana General Assembly overrides emergency powers bill veto

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana General Assembly on Thursday easily overrode Gov. Eric Holcomb’s veto on an emergency powers bill, setting the stage for a likely court battle.

The House vote was 57-26 and the Senate vote was 36-8.

“I pray this never happens again but it's our task to set the table for those who sit in these seats in the future," said Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne – author of the measure.

But Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, said the people clearly approved of Holcomb’s actions when they re-elected him in November with 56% of the vote.

“This is more Monday morning quarterbacking than the day after the Super Bowl," he said.

House Bill 1123 provides legislative oversight over disaster emergency matters – including any orders the governor gives during statewide disasters.

The measure would allow the Legislative Council to call lawmakers into session during an extended disaster emergency. Lawmakers were frustrated last year that they weren't part of the discussion and couldn't lift some of the emergency restrictions because they weren't in session.

Legal experts testified the bill is unconstitutional because the Constitution gives the governor power to call a special session. But GOP legislative leaders argue the Indiana Constitution is silent on whether it can as well.

Holcomb wrote in his veto letter that “the legislation impermissibly attempts to give the General Assembly the ability to call itself into a special session, thereby usurping a power given exclusively to the governor.”

He added that government should be a steady foundation during a time of crisis.

“Avoidable legal challenges during a state of emergency will only serve to be disruptive to our state,” Holcomb said.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said it is a complex issue, but the governor has full authority to continue leading the state.

“If a court says it’s unconstitutional, we will react to that,” he said.

Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange – the Senate sponsor – said the bill is about giving legislators a seat at the table to assist in an emergency and “help remedy the problems that face the citizens of Indiana.”

The bill also requires the legislature to appropriate federal stimulus dollars if they are in session. If they are not the bipartisan State Budget Committee will review plans by the executive branch on how to spend the money.

