McMillen vaccine clinic shifts to Moderna

The temporary halt to the use of Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine affected this week's newly opened clinic at McMillen Park Community Center on Fort Wayne's south side.

The clinic had expected to use the Johnson & Johnson product, but was switched to the two-dose Moderna vaccine instead, said Andre Patterson, McMillen supervisor. About 300 people got shots Tuesday, and the same number was expected Wednesday, he said; the goal was 500 shots a day.

The clinic will continue 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, and people can walk in without an appointment if there is unallocated vaccine. Those who signed up for the clinics did not do so expecting the Johnson & Johnson product, Patterson said.

Federal health officials temporarily suspended the the use of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine because of reports of a rare, but serious, side effect – blood clots in about a half-dozen U.S. women. That's one side effect per million doses.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has not been prevalent in Indiana or Fort Wayne. Statewide, 131,329 people have been given the vaccine as of Wednesday, according to the Indiana Department on Health's online vaccine dashboard. That's only about 1% of the 1.465 million Hoosiers reported as fully vaccinated.

In Fort Wayne and Allen County, neither Parkview Health's Mirro Center for Research and Innovation nor the Allen County Health Department clinic at Memorial Coliseum has offered Johnson & Johnson. They have used Pfizer or Moderna two-shot regimens.

Another vaccination site, at Sweetwater Sound for employees of that and affiliated companies, is also using Moderna, company officials said.

The clinic was started this week after the state began supplying vaccine to interested employers of 1,000 or more people.

However, Huntington County clinics have been using Johnson & Johnson “quite a bit,” said Dr. Matthew Pflieger, the county's health commissioner. But even before the news about the side effect, the supply of Johnson & Johnson was much lower than the other vaccines, he said.

“Probably 100 to 200” doses a week of the county's 1,500 to 1,600 shots were Johnson & Johnson, Pflieger said.

“I think it remains to be seen” how the suspension of the Johnson & Johnson shots will affect vaccine hesitancy, he said. Some people have told him they liked the single shot because it's more convenient, Pflieger said.

“We have been reaching out to people ... and helping them make a good decision” by attending community and club meetings, talking with nursing home staff and posting educational videos online, he said.

Federal health authorities Wednesday said to look for a severe headache that doesn't go away, persisting abdominal or leg pain, weakness on one side of the body or increasing shortness of breath within a month of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The women who developed the blood clots were between 18 and 48 and developed symptoms six to 13 days after getting their shot. One woman died 13 days after getting a shot, reporting stroke-like symptoms, and another is in critical condition.

Clots have developed in the brain, where a blood vessel may break and cause uncontrolled bleeding. The condition is known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis and it was seen in combination with a low level of platelets, a blood component, the Indiana Department of Health said in a statement.

Officials said people with symptoms should notify their physician or go to an emergency room.

Sharon Tubbs, director of HealthVisions Midwest and an organizer of a vaccine registration drive this week, said the news about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was “certainly an unfortunate development.”

“I think the thinking is that it would increase hesitancy” in minority communities who already have been reluctant to be vaccinated, she said.

But the news has not seemed to deter many from signing up or going to the McMillen site, she said.

She said she helped out at a sign-up drive at her church, Come As You Are Community Church, on Sunday.

“Some of the people were kind of holding back,” she said. “But our presence made a difference.”

Allen County health officials reported Wednesday another 85 residents had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 38,981. No new deaths were added to the 666 on record.

State health officials Wednesday reported 1,233 new cases and 20 new deaths, bringing totals to 701,971 cases and 12,782 deaths, plus 405 deaths based on symptoms without a positive test.

