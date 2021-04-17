Fort Wayne/Allen County

Jefferson Pointe seeks muralists

In partnership with the City of Fort Wayne Public Art Commission, Jefferson Pointe shopping center is conducting a contest to award four local artists the opportunity to paint a mural on a designated property wall.

Applications will be reviewed by a jury, and selected designs will be voted on by the public to determine the four murals that will be installed. The deadline for entries is May 17, with mural installation planned for July 18-24.

For detailed information, application and submission details, go to https://form.jotform.com/210914630456048.

Death in crash ruled accidental

The manner of death in a January car crash has been ruled accidental, the Allen County coroner's office said Friday.

Robert Allen Koenig Jr., 38, of Fort Wayne died from multiple blunt-force injuries because of a motor vehicle crash, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy and subsequent investigation. It said his death was the 14th in vehicle crashes so far this year.

Koenig was a passenger in a car that crashed into a tree just after 4 p.m. Jan. 17 in the 300 block of West Washington Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Foundation seeks funding requests

The Pathfinder Foundation is accepting fund requests for 2021 from nonprofit organizations.

One of the foundation's primary goals is to assist people with disabilities through funding nonprofit organizations, including Pathfinder Services Inc. in Huntington, Wabash, Marshall, Starke, Allen and Whitley counties.

Organizations requesting funds must fill out the Request for Funding form and submit it by May 20. Requests will be reviewed at the foundation's board of directors meeting the week of May 24.

To receive a Request for Funds form, go to www.pathfinderservices.org/about-us/foundation or email Sheryl Cline at scline@pathfinderservices.org or call the Pathfinder Services Huntington office at 260-356-0500.

– The Journal Gazette