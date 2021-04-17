Ground broken on $1.9 million park for New Haven

New Haven officials broke ground Friday on the city's Community Center Park, which will be located at 7500 Indiana 930 E.

Last year, New Haven was awarded $1,718,935 in funding by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs through the Stellar Communities Program. This project is a component of NewAllen's East Allen Rural Revival Regional Development Plan.

“The new Community Center Park will be a great addition to New Haven, it will be a new hub that will bring families together and add vibrancy to the community,” Mayor Steve McMichael said in a statement.

The park will include:

• An outdoor plaza with overhead shade structures, seating walls and security lighting to provide a space to relax and connect

• A concession/restroom/utility building to provide for refreshments and park functionality

• A splash pad to provide an aquatic experience as well as cooling opportunities in the summer

• ADA-compliant playgrounds to provide opportunities for physical exercise and socialization for children

• Pickleball and basketball courts to provide physical exercise for all ages

• An open activity lawn to be used for a variety of social and physical activities

• ADA-accessible sidewalks and lighting to connect amenities to each other and the park to adjacent neighborhoods

• Overflow parking to accommodate increased use of the property

• Utility improvements to support function of the park

The total estimated project cost is $1,937,000, which includes grant funds and $218,065 in local money.

“The New Haven Community Center Park is exactly the type of project that exemplifies the spirit of the Stellar Communities Program,” said Denny Spinner, executive director of Indiana's Office of Community and Rural Affairs.

“Creating a vibrant location that is open and accessible to all adds to the quality of place, not only in New Haven but in the NewAllen region, and is a key element in leading the East Allen Rural Revival.

“While groundbreakings are noteworthy, I look forward to returning for the ribbon-cutting and seeing the impact this tremendous community asset will have on New Haven,” Spinner added.

Mosaic Building Solutions is the contractor that received the winning bid to construct the project and will be working toward completion by the end of September. Jones Petrie Rafinski is the architect on the project, and Sturtz Public Management Group is the grant administrator.