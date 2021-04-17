New COVID cases in state exceed 1,000 for 3rd day

Friday marked the third consecutive day the number of Indiana's new COVID-19 cases exceeded 1,000.

The Indiana Department of Health said Friday that 1,327 additional state residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 14 more residents have died from the virus. Those statistics bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 704,632 and the number of deaths to 12,803. Another 408 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, state health officials said.

The state reported 1,408 new cases Thursday and 1,233 new cases Wednesday.

In Allen County, an additional 118 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 for a total of 14,754 cases. No new deaths were added to the 667 deaths in the county. Allen County's seven-day positivity rate is 6.43%.

As of Friday, a total of 3,646,880 vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,119,408 first doses and 1,527,472 that left individuals fully vaccinated. The second number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Indiana residents age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule a vaccine, go to ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

A total of 9,372,082 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. To find testing sites around the state, go to https://www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.