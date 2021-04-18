New cases of COVID hit 1,263 in Indiana

For the fourth straight day, Indiana's new cases of COVID-19 topped 1,000 on Saturday – even while statewide deaths from the virus continued a downward trend.

Five new deaths of Hoosiers were reported Saturday, according the Indiana Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard. The last time the state reported deaths in double digits was March 21.

Statewide, 1,263 new cases were reported Saturday, following Friday's 2,502, Thursday's 1,377 and Wednesday's 1,355. In late March and early April, new cases ranged between 400 and 1,000 on most days.

Allen County on Saturday reported another 68 people had tested positive for COVID-19 and no new deaths. The county's total cases stand at 39,277. Total deaths are 667.

Statewide, 707,111 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. The total deaths include 12,808 confirmed by a positive test plus 408 probable deaths in patients with symptoms but without a positive test.

Statewide, 30,930 students have tested positive for COVID-19, along with 6,040 teachers and 7,078 staff members.

Statewide, the seven-day positivity rate for all tests administered is 5.1%, while Allen County's is 6.43%.

Indiana now has 1,552,648 fully vaccinated people. Another 727,031 are awaiting their second dose of two-dose vaccines.

Allen County has 81,512 fully vaccinated residents.

