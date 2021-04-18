Flocks returning, pastors say

In the last few Sundays, about 100 people have attended in-person worship services at Fort Wayne's First Presbyterian Church.

That's well under attendance before the COVID-19 pandemic, said Carrie Winebrenner, the congregation's new resident pastor. But it's a lot better than last year about this time.

“We were close to zero,” she said.

The downtown church's rebounding attendance likely has to do with a congregational quirk – members tend to be in older age groups.

That means many – perhaps as many as 80% – already have been vaccinated, Winebrenner said.

“Indiana has done such a good job with rolling out the vaccinations,” the 43-year-old said. “There is a renewed sense of hope coming back to people. Even me.”

Although some church leaders have expressed worry that pandemic-related disruptions might cause significant and lasting negative impacts on churches, local leaders said their flocks generally are reconstituting.

“I think people are anxious to get back to normalcy,” said the Rev. Roger Reece, executive pastor of Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County.

Of the pastors he's talked to, “more than half” now have congregations meeting in person, he said. But most of those are also streaming services online – a strategy that served them well in the past year.

Although some have lost attendance or membership, he said, pastors generally think they'll let the situation run its course.

“I think they're saying, 'The doors are open, and you have to make that decision (to attend in person) on an individual basis. That's your call,'” he added.

A recent study by the Pew Research Center of people who said they regularly attend church found more churchgoers are becoming less fearful of in-person services.

The number of people who weren't confident they could safely attend in person dropped from 35% in July to 23% in March.

Just under 60% said their church should be open with precautions, nearly unchanged since July. Only 15% said the church should be closed, down from 28% in July. Twenty-six percent said the church should be open as normal, up from 13% in July.

Roughly 40% of people who typically attend church once or twice a month said they'd done so in the past month. The study found a concurrent decline in online or TV attendees – those who watched them went down from 72% to 65%.

The Rev. Robert Bell, pastor of True Love Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Wayne and active in a citywide group of Black clergy, said online church has spurred attendance growth and his congregation's reach.

“It's beyond Fort Wayne,” he said, noting that members urged people they knew in other cities and states where churches are closed to tune in. Many have kept doing so, Bell said.

Winebrenner said attendance at First Presbyterian increased in part because people have been coming to the in-person services from churches that haven't offered them.

Jennifer Simerman, spokeswoman for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, did not have attendance numbers.

But she said the pandemic has not depressed membership. The diocese has 51,755 registered families – up from 48,210 in May 2020, she said.

“We believe they (parishioners) will return,” she said. “But many parishes plan to continue their livestreams (of Mass). Examples in Fort Wayne are St. Vincent, Our Lady of Good Hope and St Elizabeth parishes.”

Catholics place great importance on receiving the Eucharist in person at Mass. But the church also teaches the consecrated body and blood can be received in the heart without the physical reception of the element.

But there are membership reports that worry some. A 2020 Gallup poll found membership in a religious congregation had dropped below 50% since the first time the question was asked in 1937. Then, the response was 72%.

The decline started well before the pandemic, but it hasn't helped, pollsters found. They traced the reason to attitudes in younger adults, who tend to be lukewarm about affiliations in general.

The Rev. Paul Offhaus of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, said his downtown Fort Wayne congregation and Risen Savior Lutheran Church near Lutheran Hospital have been considering merging, partly because of declining numbers.

In the last year, St. John stopped in-person services twice, went virtual and combined in-person with virtual worship, he said. Lately, in-person attendance has stood at about 25% of prepandemic days, Offhaus said. About a third of people are participating virtually.

Offhaus said the council has voted to keep in-person services as long as Allen County remains in the yellow cautionary category on the state health department's COVID-19 color-coded risk map.

But he's also concerned because finances aren't what they might be, he said. But more important – congregation members need the communal and social outlet to stay emotionally and spiritually healthy.

“We want to respect people's condition and conscience and not pressure them to come back,” he said, especially since some have experienced hospitalizations and deaths.

The church has stayed in touch by frequently checking in on members by phone. “Beyond that, there's not much we can do,” he said.

However, denominational leaders are suggesting churches organize an in-person reunion for the July 4 weekend – to coincide with President Joe Biden's hope for the nation to be able to celebrate COVID-19 independence, Offhaus said.

Pastor Brandon Holler of The Chapel, a nondenominational megachurch in southwest Fort Wayne, said in-person attendance in recent weeks has approached 60% of the prepandemic level of about 2,300.

But even with people tuning in virtually, “there's still 600 people of that 2,300 amount that is not engaged,” he said.

“The reality of getting out of normal patterns is that habits are hard for people to get back into,” Holler said. “How do you motivate, spur them forward?”

The church likely will try more one-on-one evangelism, he said, with people being given a direct invitation to come back while their concerns are handled in a “compassionate” and “loving” manner.

John Pless, a professor of pastoral ministry and missions at Concordia Lutheran Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, has co-authored a book, “Faith in the Shadow of a Pandemic” that came out in September.

A member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in downtown Fort Wayne, Pless said this is not the first time the church has faced a pandemic.

“For us it is something new, but historically, churches have lived through and survived pandemics before,” he said, even during the lifetime of Lutheranism's founder, Martin Luther.

Luther wrote about the Christian response to the deadly bubonic plague that raced through Europe's population.

Luther said, “Trust God, but take proper precautions,” Pless said. “You always look out for the good of the neighbor.”

