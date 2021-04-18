Home show's visitors ready to spend

From houseplants to fire pits, hot tubs to high-end mattresses, this year's edition of the Fort Wayne Home & Garden Show on Saturday was offering all the comforts of home to, well, people seeking to get out of the house.

Staying home for months on end during the pandemic has left many people focused on just what their home needs to become their castle, said Becky Williamson, show organizer.

“They're looking for ways to upgrade their homes, maybe now more than ever,” she said.

Residents came to this year's show, delayed from February because of the pandemic, with money to spend, she said.

Some people who planned vacations canceled them, so that money can be used to make staycations more pleasurable.

And, as this year's TV commercials for the show point out, some have extra “stimmy” money to spend from the federal government's COVID-19 economic stimulus package.

Attendance for the show has been brisk, but numbers won't be available until after the show closes at 5 p.m. today, Williamson said.

Parts of the event, including the traditional master gardener presentations, were scaled back because of gathering limits and an active COVID-19 vaccination clinic housed in the building.

J.R. and Melissa Gibson of Avilla signed up to buy a high-end swim spa from Master Spas of Fort Wayne.

Sometimes called eternity pools, swim spas allow a swimmer to swim endlessly against a moving current without actually moving from one spot. Master Spas' swim spa celebrity spokesman is Olympic gold medal winner Michael Phelps.

J.R. Gibson said the couple had been thinking about getting a swim spa even before the pandemic hit.

But hey, there's no time like the present.

“Who wouldn't want a swim spa?” said J.R., 45, asked why the couple wanted one. He likes to swim, and it will be fun to have it at home for the family, he said.

“Our kids will love it, and it makes more sense than an in-ground pool for us,” said Melissa, 46.

Countered J.R: “It makes more sense than four or five trips to Florida every year.”

A heating and cooling contractor, J.R. said the couple chose “the MacDaddy” of swim spas with a built-in three-person hot tub to soothe his aches and pains for about $27,000.

Sam Badiac, Master Spas' executive vice president, said the company's business is booming. In the last year the company increased its employees from 550 to about a 1,000 to keep up with the work, he said.

Swim spas are among the company's biggest sellers because they can be installed indoors or outdoors, Badiac said. “We've seen that category more than double.”

Some purchases were a bit more modest.

Nicole Hackbarth, owner of Broadview Landscaping & Nursery, presided over an elaborate display – an in-show “she shed” with greenhouse panels to let in light and examples of exotic houseplants.

They're having a moment after being out of style for several years, said Jason Francisco, pausing from taking care of sales as one woman bought a prayer plant, technically Maranta leuconeura.

The tropical plant folds its leaves up at night, as if in prayer.

“During the past year with the pandemic, people were bored and a lot of people wanted a new hobby,” he said. When they couldn't go out, people wanted to bring a little greenness indoors.

“It's a very rewarding hobby, to see something grow,” Francisco said.

Business at Broadview's 13206 Tonkel Road location has been brisk as people have been thinking about how to make better use of their outdoor spaces, Hackbarth said.

“For us, there are so many new homes being built and people want professional design and plants,” she said.

At a nearby display for Forged Fire Pits of Fort Wayne, the decorated metal fire rings were attracting attention as another desired yard upgrade.

Mike Klee, the company's sales and marketing manager, said the show's switch in dates was beneficial for the company. “I think in February, you're just getting prepared for the (spring) season,” he said. “Now they're more serious about it.”

Jessica McClellan of New Haven said she and her fiancé Dustin Beard weren't in the market for one of the $299 fire rings. She came to the booth to support relatives who work with the company.

Meanwhile, children with her – two girls and a boy, all 10 or younger – were playing with fire by sticking their hands into realistic-looking fake flames coming from one of the fire pits on display.

Not a good idea, with a real fire pit – but yes, she said, having one at home “looks like fun.”

